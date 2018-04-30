Rock-paper-scissors: Drivers duke it out the old school way in Houston traffic

HOUSTON - A Houston driver's inventive way of deciding whether someone could cut in traffic is drawing laughs on Facebook.

Marco Sanchez resorted to an old-school game of rock-paper-scissors when another driver asked if he could get in front of him on a Houston highway.

Sanchez posted video of the duel to Facebook on Saturday. The showdown has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Sanchez wrote that he wasn't going to let the other driver get in his lane without playing him a game of good old-fashioned rock-paper-scissors.

In the video, Sanchez can be seen making gestures from the game. The other driver rolled down his window and Sanchez yelled, "Paper-rock-scissors for it. I'll let you in if you win."

The driver accepted the challenge and after a draw, the man showed paper and Sanchez showed rock.

Sanchez said "Awww, go for it man," allowing the man to get in his lane in defeat.

One person wrote, "This is now the ONLY appropriate way to settle freeway right-of-way disputes."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.