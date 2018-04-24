Selena's brother praises Fiesta-goer for massive hat celebrating queen of Tejano

SAN ANTONIO - The brother of legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez praised a Fiesta-goer for his one-of-a-kind Fiesta hat celebrating the late star.

A.B. Quintanilla III took to all of his social media accounts to sing the praises of Uriel Diaz's custom Selena fiesta hat.

"This is how you start your weekend!!!" Quintanilla wrote.

This is how you start your weekend!!!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/2qjxyHgcAr — A.B. Quintanilla 3 (@ABQuintanilla3) April 20, 2018

Diaz said while he has handcrafted hats for Fiesta for the past four years, this was his first Selena-themed hat. He said he crafted the hat in under three hours the same day he was released from the hospital for a health issue.

Diaz, who runs Karolina’s Antiques alongside his brother, estimated the hat cost approximately $80 to make.

Diaz said he went to the "Fiesta Fiesta" kickoff event to hopefully get Selena's widower, Chris Perez, to see his hat. Perez performed some of Selena's songs at the event.

After about an hour of trying to track Perez down, Diaz took some photos in his hat, tagged Selena's family members and went home.

The day after "Fiesta Fiesta," Diaz got a surprise.

"(Quintanilla) posted (my photo) on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter," Diaz said via phone Monday.

Diaz said he was surprised to see the photo of his Selena hat on the late singer's brother's social media pages.

"It blew my mind that someone that was even close to her saw it," Diaz said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.