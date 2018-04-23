Some say gun-toting dad went too far in daughter's prom photo

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely has come under fire for a photo he posted to his Twitter on Saturday of himself, his daughter and her boyfriend before prom.

In the photo, Feely is standing between his daughter and her date holding a handgun. The caption reads, "Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys."

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

While Feely was referring to a scene in "Bad Boys II" where Will Smith and Martin Lawrence intimidate Lawrence's character's daughter's date with a handgun and aggressive behavior, some didn't appreciate Feely's joke.

"I mean, we get the reference, but this was terribly out of touch with gun safety," one person replied. "And out of touch with not making that picture and night about you."

Another countered the blow back tweeting, "Dang y’all can’t take a joke lol."

On Sunday, Feely clarified that he was joking and that his daughter and her date have been dating for more than a year. He added, "I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue."

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The reply wasn't enough for some.

"This isn’t an apology and you don’t express regret," one person said. "Do better."

Feely's prom photo tweet has been retweeted 16,000 times and has been liked 92,000 times.

