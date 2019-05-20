Tweet sharing story behind Austin's 'I love you so much' sign goes viral

AUSTIN, Texas - A tweet sharing the story behind the iconic "i love you so much." wall in Austin is going viral as many were never aware of the beautiful backstory.
Twitter user @jumexdedurazno tweeted a photo of the wall Sunday, writing, "Today at work I learned that the owners of Jo’s are lesbians & they were drunk & got in a fight & broke up & one of the wrote this on the wall so the other one could see it when she opened the next day & they’ve been together since & they rewrite it whenever they repaint the wall."
Today at work I learned that the owners of Jo’s are lesbians & they were drunk & got in a fight & broke up & one of the wrote this on the wall so the other one could see it when she opened the next day & they’ve been together since & they rewrite it whenever they repaint the wall pic.twitter.com/oWntMAh1GS — frida (@jumexdedurazno) May 19, 2019
KSAT called Jo's Coffee Tuesday, and they confirmed that the iconic graffiti was, in fact, the result of a "grand romantic gesture."
Many Twitter users began responding to the tweet with their own photos at the popular wall, many of them couples.
The tweet has been shared more than 14,000 times and garnered 74,000 likes in just one day.
