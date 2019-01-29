WATCH: 4-year-old serenades mom with help from mariachis at Mi Tierra Cafe

SAN ANTONIO - Video of a 4-year-old San Antonio boy passionately serenading his mom at Mi Tierra Cafe is making the rounds on social media, with many leaving comments commending the adorable gesture.

Mateo Lopez is seen backed by mariachis, singing for his mother, Janelle Lopez, at the Mexican restaurant in Market Square.

Mateo's father, Albert Lopez, said his son has a passion for mariachi music that he learned from his big sister, Ariella.

Albert Lopez said his father, who passed away 10 years ago, played the trumpet in a mariachi group and that before his father died, he instilled his passion for the music in Ariella, and Ariella passed it on to Mateo.

Mateo is scheduled to make a guest appearance at the 4th annual Noche de Romance, which runs Feb. 9 and 10 at the Guadalupe Theater.

