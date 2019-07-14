100 Club of San Antonio serving spaghetti, meatballs to support first responders

For more than two decades, the 100 Club of San Antonio has teamed up with the Christopher Columbus Italian Society to put on a spaghetti dinner to raise money for families that have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

The money raised goes toward scholarships funds for children of fallen police officers or firefighters.

The annual spaghtetti dinner is the organization's largest fundraiser.

Volunteers will be serving up spaghetti dishes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Christopher Columbus Society at 201 Piazza Italia.

