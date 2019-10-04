A musical that is practically perfect in every way

SAN ANTONIO - Mary Poppins the musical lands at The Public Theater of San Antonio. Jen Tobias-Struski dons the umbrella and hat, and she joins the cast to find out what it takes to be Mary Poppins. This show is taking the theater to new heights as a top of the line fly system has been rigged for the ambitious flying stunts performed by the actors.

The Musical is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. It's a show for the whole family!

For more information on Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins at The Public Theater of San Antonio head here.

