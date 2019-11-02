Eva Longoria, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg kick off Day of the Dead River Walk parade

SAN ANTONIO - Eva Longoria, grand marshal of the Catrinas on the River parade, welcomed guests to the Day of the Dead river parade, the first in San Antonio, on Friday.

Longoria, a Corpus Christi native whose parents live in San Antonio, told KSAT 12 it was an honor to be a part of the memorable event.

A barge of her nonprofit organization, Eva's Heroes, is featured in the event. Eva's Heroes helps teens and young adults with intellectual special needs "integrate and flourish in society," a release states.

Catrinas on the River parade is spotlighting 22 custom-made, illuminated floats in the spirit of Day of the Dead.

The parade began at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre, but the Day of the Dead festival at La Villita will last until 11 p.m.

The festival is free, but attendees will need to have tickets. Free tickets are available online.

The festival will also run on Saturday from 6-11 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.

