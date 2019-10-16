Funds being collected for fallen SAFD firefighter Greg Garza

Members with the San Antonio Firefighters Benevolent Fund are gearing up to help support the family of fallen firefighter Greg Garza.

The 17-year member of the San Antonio Fire Department was struck and killed by a van while on a call Tuesday.

The San Antonio Firefighters Benevolent Fund, which is a nonprofit organization, says 100% of the funds it collects will be given to the Garza family.

Donations can be made at Generation FCU towards the Greg Garza memorial account on behalf of the San Antonio Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

