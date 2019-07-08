Makeshift memorial appears at site of crash that claimed life of 3-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - A makeshift memorial has appeared off FM 1560 near Helotes where a 3-year-old girl was killed as a result of a head-on crash last Saturday.

Candles and balloons have been placed for Peyton Cawley, who died after being hospitalized in critical condition for several days.

The driver who Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies say caused the fatal wreck, 17-year-old Juan Pablo Ochoa, also died.

Deputies said Ochoa was speeding while heading south on 1560 when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a car carrying a family of four head-on.

Ochoa is believed to have died on impact.

His passenger was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities believe drugs may have played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.