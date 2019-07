Video released by the Coast Guard shows a Coast Guard officer boarding a submarine for a daring drug interception at sea.

The Coast Guard intercepted 14 vessels, including homemade submarines, of 18 tons of cocaine and marijuana valued at more than $569 million.

The multi-jurisdictional seizure in international waters was conducted over the past two months.

Officials said most of the vessels were from Central America and South America.

