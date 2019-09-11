New Life Christian Ministry honors 9/11 victims

SAN ANTONIO - New Life Christian Ministry paid tribute Wednesday to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the San Antonio 9/11 Memorial.

The memorial events included a keynote address from San Antonio District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, a dramatic reenactment reading from the Joint Base-San Antonio-Lackland Navy Petty Officers Select Team.

There was also be a wreath laying ceremony, a reading of victims' names and the playing of taps accompanied by a gun salute.

