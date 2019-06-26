Northside ISD food program helps refugees

Volunteers handed out bags of food Tuesday to about 200 refugee families at Pat Neff Middle School.

The food is part of a Northside Independent School District distribution program in conjunction with the San Antonio Food Bank and Bill Miller Barbecue.

"We see a huge need for basic resources: Food, housing. Really, it's not just at this campus, it's at many campuses," said Kelly Rasti, a school liaison.

About 75 refugee students were also issued bags of food to take home

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.