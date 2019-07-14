VIDEO: Timeline of investigation into disappearance of Andreen McDonald

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement has been working nonstop since March 1, when San Antonio businesswoman and mother Andreen McDonald was reported missing by concerned friends.
KSAT has followed the investigation since -- from McDonald's husband's arrest for tampering with evidence, to Saturday, when human remains found on a North Bexar County property were identified as hers.
Although McDonald's remains have been located and her husband, Andre McDonald, charged with her murder and tampering with evidence, the Sheriff's Office says the case is not yet shut.
We've compiled a timeline of notable moments throughout the investigation leading to Saturday.
