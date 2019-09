SAN ANTONIO - During storms on Thursday evening, a 100-foot section of scaffolding on a building in the 300 block of Martin Street came crashing down onto the street below.

Three people were injured in the incident, which damaged a church and numerous cars.

KSAT viewer Martin Olivares captured the aftermath with a drone camera. Watch the video above.

Click here to read more on the details of the scaffolding collapse.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.