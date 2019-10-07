Why I Walk: Alzheimer's disease is sixth-leading cause of death in US

SAN ANTONIO - Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million Americans are living with the disease.

It’s why the organization puts together a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in more than 600 communities nationwide every year. The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Charlie Mason’s partner, Robert, was diagnosed with the disease four years ago. Mason says the diagnosis changed their lives forever.

“We thought that we would be taking trips, taking adventures, doing things as we prepared for retirement.” Mason says, instead, they spend most of their time at the doctor’s office.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to San Antonio Saturday, October 19.

You can register to participate or donate here.

