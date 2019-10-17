Why I Walk: Couple married for 53 years shares journey with Alzheimer's disease

SAN ANTONIO - Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than five million Americans are living with the disease.

It's why the organization puts together a Walk to End Alzheimer's in more than 600 communities nationwide every year. The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Janet Zinsmeyer was diagnosed with the disease in 2017. She and her husband Bill have been married for 53 years.

"You have to fight. If you don't fight, the disease will take you to the bottom of the pit," Bill said. The couple said they're fighting Alzheimer's disease together.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming to San Antonio on Saturday.

You can register to participate or donate here.

