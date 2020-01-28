Vote 2020 Newsletter: Sheriff candidate indicted; voter registration deadline, Iowa caucuses next week

The embattled ex-constable/current sheriff candidate is back in the news. Bexar County is expecting a healthy voter turnout (but there’s less than a week left to register to vote). And KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester are sharing their thoughts on the Iowa caucus.

Bexar County may see record number of registered voters

Where do the remaining Democratic presidential candidates stand on the big issues?

Voter registration deadline looms: Here are the 2020 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Texas

New contract could be imminent in fire union arbitration

STORY OF THE WEEK: Ex-constable indicted on felony charges

Michelle Barrientes Vela faces a judge after she's indicted by a Bexar County grand jury (KSAT)

The embattled former Bexar County Pct. 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, now a candidate for sheriff, has been indicted on three felony charges. Vela is charged with aggravated perjury, two felony counts of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor counts of official oppression, according to indictments released by the Bexar County District Attorney.

Barrientes Vela will make her next court appearance Feb. 26 — eight days after early voting starts. State law allows candidates who are charged with felonies to run and hold office, but, if convicted, she’ll be disqualified.

KSAT 12′s Dillon Collier has been covering Vela’s case extensively. When he asked Vela whether she had an apology for her former constituents while she was turning herself in, she said she believes he was the one who owed the apology.

Dillon Collier tweet (KSAT)

(KSAT)

(KSAT)

Keep your eyes on next Monday, Feb. 3. It’s when the Iowa caucuses are happening. If you still aren’t sure why the presidential candidates care so much about Midwestern state with a population of about 3.1 million, The Washington Post has put together a great explainer.

Feb. 3 also happens to be the last day Texans have to register to vote in the March 3 primary. So get on it.

ICYMI: From the News at 9

What happens if you don’t fill out the 2020 census?

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are pushing for people to fill out the 2020 census. The City’s census administrator says without an accurate count, funding for programs and services are at risk. Click here to get the full story.

What you need to know about voting in the Texas Primary Elections on March 3

2020 Democratic March Primary ballot for Bexar County

2020 Republican March Primary ballot for Bexar County

Watch: News at 9′s 2020 primary election preview