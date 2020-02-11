Meet the man at the heart of the Bexar Facts/KSAT/Rivard Report poll

On Tuesday, KSAT will release the results of the first Bexar Facts/KSAT/Rivard Report poll, taking the pulse of Bexar County on the issues and the elected officials that are supposed to be dealing with them.

Anchor Steve Spriester spoke with Dave Metz, the man conducting the poll, to discuss how he does his work and more importantly, why he does it.

Races to watch during the primary election around San Antonio

