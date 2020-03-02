138K early votes cast in Bexar County ahead of primary election

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to Super Tuesday is on. Early voting has wrapped up, and turnout was higher than anticipated for the Bexar County elections office this year.

What you need to know about Super Tuesday

As of Friday, the total number of early votes was at 138,000, including mail-in ballots. That’s about 20,000 more ballots cast in Bexar County than the last primary election in March 2016, which had 117,000 early votes.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said if voter turnout remains consistent with previous years, the county could see a new record turnout since 2008.

“I’m pretty sure we will surpass what we've done historically, so we're excited about that. That really helps us,” Callanen said.

If you plan to vote on Tuesday, the Elections Office wants you to keep the following three things in mind:

Be prepared.

Cellphones need to be turned off and put away.

You must have a physical ID or driver’s license.

MORE TIPS: The procrastinator’s guide to the 2020 Primary Election in Texas

There are more than 280 from which you can vote on Tuesday. If you’re registered in Bexar County, you can vote at any of them.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.