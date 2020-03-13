Bexar County commissioner calls for investigation into primary election

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County commissioner is calling for an investigation into the results of the primary election.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert wrote a letter to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Thursday, asking that independent forensic investigators that the Commissioners Court called for be hired by the next court meeting.

The results for the recent election were delayed for hours.

KSAT was told the delays were due to a software issue, which caused the new $12.5 million voting system to crash three times on March 3.

Calvert said all the problems he pointed to in his letter warrant an investigation.