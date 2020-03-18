Vote 2020 Newsletter: Coronavirus pandemic creates political uncertainty

It’s hard to think of anything other than the coronavirus right now. And the uncertainty that surrounds the pandemic is seeping into all aspects of life. Politics and upcoming elections are no exception.

On Tuesday, four states were scheduled to hold primaries. Only three did. Ohio closed polls in the state over health concerns. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has postponed the special election for an Austin-area state Senate seat to July from April. It’s still unclear how all of this will impact Bexar County elections. But we’ll keep you posted.

Be sure to keep up with all of the (endless) COVID-19 updates at ksat.com/coronavirus.

TOP HEADLINES

Biden notches 3 more victories. Sanders reassesses campaign.

4 former rivals endorse Pete Sessions in runoff to replace U.S. Rep. Bill Flores.

After messy primaries, local officials work to up their game for November.

Software issues and delays cause unlikely allies to question election results.

STORY OF THE WEEK: Coronavirus uncertainty

In a little more than a month early voting is supposed to begin in the May 2 elections. But with news surrounding the novel coronavirus changing every single day, it’s unclear what is going to happen.

Statewide, some are already trying to adjust.

The Republican Party of Texas is planning on pushing back its convention. It’s currently scheduled to take place May 14-16 in Houston. Party leaders are now working to push the dates back to July 13-16. The move is set to be approved by the State Republican Executive Committee next month.

And the state’s Democratic Party is calling for all mail-in ballot elections for May 2 and May 26. In a letter sent to Texas’ Secretary of State, the party’s chair points to the fact that many election workers are older adults, who are considered particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently asking the public to avoid group gatherings of 10 or more people.

MUSINGS & THOUGHTS FROM MYRA & STEVE

Each week, KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester will sound off on the election news/other random thoughts that are on their minds.

Myra's Musings (KSAT)

It’s hard to ‘muse’ about much else right now that the coronavirus has pervaded nearly every ounce of every headline. It even took the spotlight during part of this week’s debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. The candidates were asked whether climate change impacts the spread of infectious disease or what the candidates themselves are trying to do to ward off COVID-19. Who would have predicted just a few weeks ago how our lives would be overtaken by all this? I’m curious about how this unprecedented event will impact the presidential election. I believe what we’re seeing is that significant.

The coronavirus is having a personal impact on all of us, certainly. As for me, I haven’t been on the air in a few days because I’m taking extra precautions to stay healthy. I’m staying home since I’m due to welcome our new baby any day now. Once my maternity leave begins my ‘musings’ here will take a hiatus. But you can bet there will be plenty of news to keep this newsletter packed. And there’s ALWAYS my pal, Spree, and his thoughts!

Spree Thoughts (KSAT)

What a difference a couple of weeks can make, and I’m not just talking coronavirus and cancellations. Three impressive “Super Tuesdays” have put Joe Biden as the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Biden has been greatly outspent by his rivals, including Senator Bernie Sanders, and stands to almost assuredly wrap up the nomination. The states of Florida, Arizona and Illinois lined up well for the former Vice President. The question is how long will Bernie Sanders stay in the race? Sanders campaign can go on, but his chances of winning are slim. I think Biden would be wise to not push him out, but let Sanders go on his own timetable, and try and persuade the Sanders supporters to join him in the fall, he’ll have the delegates and the nomination, he’ll be better off Biden his time... a face-off with President Donald Trump awaits.

FROM OUR FRIENDS

ICYMI on the News at 9

(KSAT)

RESOURCES

