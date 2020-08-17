Texas school nurse to address Democratic National Convention Monday

EL PASO, Texas – A school nurse from El Paso’s Ysleta Independent School District will address the Democratic National Convention Monday night about the challenges facing schools during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Texas State Teachers Association.

Michele Beebe, who has been a nurse in the district for 16 years, works at Ascarate Elementary School. The school opened for virtual-only instruction Monday, but will soon offer parents the option of having their children learn in-person.

Beebe is supposed to make short remarks virtually, “during a section called the ‘New Norm’ shortly after the convention begins tonight,” a TSTA spokesperson said. An exact time wasn’t immediately available.

Beebe feels like she is prepared for the new pandemic challenges, but has concerns about keeping her own children safe. Still, she said, “We nurses adapt and persevere,” according to a statement from TSTA.

“I tell all three of my kids that life will get better. We have to be optimistic for our future. We all just have to remember to stay safe and wear our masks because we are all in this together,” Beebe said.

