WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden campaigns in Michigan, gives remarks on economy

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will head to Michigan on Friday to give remarks on the economy.

The campaign event begins at 12:20 p.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The event was in limbo pending the result from his COVID-19 test. President Donald Trump, who spent 90 minutes on stage with Biden for a debate Tuesday, announced he tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Biden and wife Jill both tested negative on Friday.