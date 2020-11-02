WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden campaigns in Ohio, Pennsylvania in final rallies before Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is making his final plea to voters with rallies scheduled in Ohio and Pennsylvania on Monday.

His first campaign event will be held in Cleveland at 10:45 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The former vice president will also speak in Monaca, Pennsylvania at 1:45 p.m. and in Pittsburgh at 4:40 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

The final drive-in event will feature singers Lady Gaga and John Legend.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has scheduled five rallies in four states on Monday, the final full day of campaigning before Election Day.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

