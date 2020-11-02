WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holds marathon of rallies day before Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump is hosting five rallies on Monday in the final full day of campaigning before Election Day.

His first remarks will take place at a Make America Great Again rally at 10:45 a.m. in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The rally will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The president has also scheduled rallies at 1:15 p.m. in Avoca, Pennsylvania; 4:15 p.m. in Traverse City, Michigan; 7 p.m. in Kenosha, Wisconsin; and 9:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

His Democratic rival Joe Biden will speak in Cleveland Monday morning, then head to Pennsylvania for three drive-in campaign events.

Election Day is Tuesday, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

