Vote 2022

Election results 2022: Texas Lieutenant Governor, Democrat and Republican primaries

GOP incumbent Dan Patrick attempts to fend off 5 challengers while 3 Democrats battle for a spot in November

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Bexar County, Texas, Texas Legislature, Dan Patrick, Elections, Vote 2022
. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 1, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Lt. Governor, Republican (Texas)

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Patrick*(R)
00%
Aaron Sorrells(R)
00%
Daniel Miller(R)
00%
Todd M. Bullis(R)
00%
Trayce Bradford(R)
00%
Zach Vance(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Lt. Governor Democrat (Texas)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michelle Beckley(D)
00%
Mike Collier(D)
00%
Carla Brailey(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

