May 7 Election results: San Antonio Bonds

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 7, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BACKGROUND

Voters will decide the fate of a five-year, $1.2 billion bond program that consists of 183 different projects split between six propositions that voters will take up separately.

Streets, bridges, and sidewalks - $471.6M

Drainage and flood control - $169.9M

Parks and recreation - $271.9M

Library and Cultural Facilities - $58.4M

Public Safety Facilities - $78.3M

Affordable housing - $150M

With council having approved the final project list, voters will either vote yes or no on the six different aspects of the bond.

