102º

WEATHER ALERT

Vote 2022

May 7 Election results: San Antonio Bonds

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Texas, Elections, Vote 2022, San Antonio
Vote 2022.

Choose Your Race

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 7, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

San Antonio Bonds

BACKGROUND

Voters will decide the fate of a five-year, $1.2 billion bond program that consists of 183 different projects split between six propositions that voters will take up separately.

  • Streets, bridges, and sidewalks - $471.6M
  • Drainage and flood control - $169.9M
  • Parks and recreation - $271.9M
  • Library and Cultural Facilities - $58.4M
  • Public Safety Facilities - $78.3M
  • Affordable housing - $150M
With council having approved the final project list, voters will either vote yes or no on the six different aspects of the bond.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

email

twitter