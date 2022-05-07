May 7 Election results: Texas Constitutional Amendment Propositions

Choose Your Race Find Race Results

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 7, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BACKGROUND

Texas voters have the chance in a May 7 constitutional amendment election to expand homestead exemptions that could lower the amount of property values upon which property taxes can be levied.

What is Proposition 1?

The first proposition looks to reduce the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools could impose on homeowners who are elderly or disabled. The changes would go into effect on January 1, 2023, and are estimated to cost more than $744 million between 2024 and 2026.

What is Proposition 2?

The second proposed constitutional amendment is also focused on property tax. If approved, the amendment would increase the amount of the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. The proposal would save homeowners an average of $176 on their property tax bill, the Texas Tribune reported.

