Texas voter registration deadline is today: Here’s what you need to know

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2026 page.

It’s not too late to register and be included in a the November 3 midterm election.

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In Bexar County, voters will decide who will take over as county judge and district attorney.

Across Texas, the marquee races include the U.S. Senate contest between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton, as well as the governor’s race between incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

Here’s what to know as the November election nears:

How to know if you’re registered to vote

Voters can check their registration status or find information about signing up through the Secretary of State’s office.

You can click here to check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

How to register to vote if you’re not already registered

You can fill out a voter registration application online. You will need to print it out and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.

You can also register in person at your county voter registration office. The Bexar County Elections office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100. If you live in a county other than Bexar, you can find out where to register in person here.

Or, you can request a postage-paid application from your voter registrar by filling out this form.

What to do if you have lost your voter registration card

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID. Bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

Important dates for the Nov. 4 election

The last day to register to vote: Oct. 5

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail: Oct. 23

Early voting period: Oct. 19-30

Supreme Court rejects Trump mail ballot restrictions

Meanwhile, mail-in ballots received new protection from the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Monday, Sept. 14, a majority of justices rejected President Donald Trump’s plan to allow the U.S. Postal Service to withhold potentially millions of mail-in ballots.

The decision allows states to continue sending out mail ballots under the same processes they’ve used for years and have accounted for nearly a third of votes cast.

Read more: Supreme Court rejects Trump mail ballot restrictions ahead of midterms