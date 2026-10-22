Moved recently? You may still be able to vote in Texas with a limited ballot

Election Day is quickly approaching, but Texans who recently moved and haven’t updated their voter registration may still have an opportunity to vote.

Under Texas election law, eligible voters who moved from one county to another can cast what’s known as a limited ballot, allowing them to participate in certain races even if their registration still reflects their previous address.

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However, not everyone qualifies, and voters have a limited window to take advantage of the option before the November 3 election.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a limited ballot?

A limited ballot allows registered Texas voters who recently moved to a different county to vote in statewide elections and certain district races shared by their former and current addresses.

For example, someone who moved from Galveston County to Harris County but hasn’t updated their voter registration may still be eligible to vote in statewide races, including governor and U.S. Senate.

However, they would not be eligible to vote in county-specific races, such as county judge or county commissioner.

Depending on where they previously lived and where they live now, voters may also qualify to vote in certain congressional or state legislative races if both addresses fall within the same district.

Who qualifies for a limited ballot?

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, voters must meet the following requirements:

They moved from one Texas county to another.

They would have been eligible to vote in their former county if they still lived there.

They were registered in their former county when they applied to register in their new county, or remain registered in their former county when requesting a limited ballot.

Their voter registration in their new county will not be effective by Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information for the November 3 election was October 5.

Voters who moved between counties and missed that deadline may qualify for a limited ballot.

What if I recently moved to Texas from another state?

A voter who moved to Texas from another state cannot use that state’s registration to request a Texas limited ballot.

The limited ballot process is only available to eligible voters who were previously registered in another Texas county.

For example, someone who recently moved from Louisiana to Harris County cannot use their Louisiana voter registration to request a limited ballot in Texas.

Instead, new Texas residents must register to vote in their new county by the state’s voter registration deadline.

For the November 3 election, that deadline was October 5.

Those who moved to Texas and missed the registration deadline generally cannot vote in the upcoming election. However, depending on their former state’s election laws and residency requirements, they may still have voting options in that state.

New residents should contact their county voter registrar to verify their registration status and eligibility for future elections.

When and where can I cast a limited ballot?

Limited ballots are available during the early voting period, October 19 through October 30, either in person or by mail for eligible voters.

For in-person voting , voters must visit the main early voting polling location in their new county of residence and complete an , voters must visit the main early voting polling location in their new county of residence and complete an Application for Limited Ballot . Limited ballots are not available at other early voting locations or on Election Day, November 3.

For voting by mail, voters must also meet Texas’ eligibility requirements for mail-in voting. They must submit both an , voters must also meet Texas’ eligibility requirements for mail-in voting. They must submit both an Application for Limited Ballot and an Application for Ballot by Mail to the early voting clerk in their new county.

The deadline for the early voting clerk to receive applications to vote by mail is Friday, October 23.

Voters should contact their county elections office to confirm where to cast a limited ballot or how to request one by mail.

Can I cast a provisional ballot instead?

A provisional ballot may be an option for voters whose eligibility cannot be confirmed at the polling place, but it does not replace Texas’ voter registration requirements.

For example, someone who submitted their voter registration application before the October 5 deadline but does not appear on the list of registered voters may be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

Election officials will review the voter’s registration records to determine whether the ballot can be counted.

However, someone who recently moved to Texas from another state and failed to register by the deadline generally cannot use a provisional ballot to bypass that requirement.

Voters who believe they registered on time by are experiencing problems at the polls should ask an election worker about provisional voting or contact their county voter registrar.

What if I moved within the same county?

If you recently moved but still live in the same county, you generally do not need a limited ballot.

Instead, Texas offers a process known as “fail-safe voting,” which allows eligible voters who haven’t updated their addresses to cast a ballot using their previous registration information.

For example, someone who moved from one Bexar County neighborhood to another may still be able to vote after completing a Statement of Residence at the polling place.

However, voters must still meet applicable residency requirements, and their ballot may reflect the districts associated with their previous registered address.

The limited ballot process is specifically intended for eligible voters who moved across county lines.

How do I request a limited ballot?

Voters who believe they qualify should contact the elections office in their new county of residence.

At the designated main early voting location, election officials will ask voters to complete an Application for Limited Ballot.

Officials will then determine which races the voter is eligible to participate in based on their former and current addresses.

The application also serves as a voter registration application in the voter’s new county for future elections.

Voters can check their current registration status through the Texas Secretary of State’s voter registration portal.

The deadline to cast a limited ballot in person for the November 3 election is Friday, October 30.