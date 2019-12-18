KSAT Weather: Freezing temperatures hit SA, more of same expected for Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said Wednesday brought the coldest air of the season, with everyone hitting freezing, and then some.

The 28-degree temperature in San Antonio is the coldest since early last March. Some parts of the Hill Country even got down to the upper teens, Osterhage said.

The forecast today is sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Osterhage said there will be another freeze Thursday morning, but maybe not quite as cold. A few showers are possible Friday, and then we have another great weekend in store.

Osterhage said unfortunately, there won’t be a White Christmas this year. In fact, it looks like it will be a bit on the warm side.

