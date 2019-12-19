Another freeze likely Thursday morning, then a chance of rain to end the week

SAN ANTONIO – The air that settled in across South Texas Wednesday morning was some of the coldest we’ve seen since last spring! Low temperatures across the area were as low as the teens.

Thursday morning will also be very cold, so get ready to bundle up once again!

Temperatures will be near 60° by Thursday afternoon, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day.

By Friday, the forecast focus will shift from temperatures to chances of rain.

A low pressure system will move across South Texas on Friday, with chances of showers showing up in the forecast beginning early Friday morning.

In fact, passing showers will produce light to moderate rainfall for a good portion of the day Friday.

Futurecast valid at 5:00 PM Friday December 20, 2019

While it’ll be encouraging to see chances of rain for such a big part of the day on Friday, this won’t end up being a drought-busting rainfall. Rather, most locations should expect no more than a half-inch of rain from Friday morning through Friday night.

Exceptions to this and some of the locations that could see closer to one inch of rain through Friday night will be those well east of the I-35 corridor.

Potential Rainfall Valid Friday, December 20, 2019 through Saturday, December 21, 2019

The low pressure system that brings showers Friday will clear Texas on Saturday, setting us up for a sunny and nice weekend.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day next week look warm.

Planning Forecast for the San Antonio, Texas area

