No white Christmas in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re channeling Bing Crosby and dreaming of a “White Christmas," you might want to spend your holiday well north of San Antonio this year.

In fact, the entire state of Texas will stay snow-free for jolly Ol’ Saint Nick’s arrival Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.

Around San Antonio, expect chilly mornings and sunny, comfortable afternoons with highs near 70 degrees.

The fact that we won’t have a white Christmas shouldn’t come as a surprise for San Antonians. In reality, there has never been snow on Christmas day since official records began in the 1890s.

Although, we came close to seeing the fluffy, white stuff in 2004. On December 24 and 25, 2004 a rare blanketing of snow covered areas of South Texas from the Houston area to Victoria to Corpus Christi and Brownsville. Unfortunately, no snow fell in San Antonio.

Visible satellite image showing snow blanketing South Texas on December 25, 2004 at 11:30AM

City Snowfall (Inches) Victoria 12.5″ Corpus Christi 4.4″ Galveston 4.0″ Brownsville Dusting

Here’s to hoping for a Christmas miracle next year! Until then, you can keep up with San Antonio’s forecast on our new and improved Weather Authority App and check out the latest forecast video below.