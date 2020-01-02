KSAT Weather: Rain until mid-morning, then sunshine this afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said Thursday that we will have showers moving across the area, along with a bit of fog.

The rain will end by noon and head from West to East. Skies will begin to clear later today with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler tomorrow with sunshine, then a great weekend, Osterhage said.

WATCH the latest forecast from your KSAT Weather Authority Team:

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather