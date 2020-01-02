52ºF

KSAT Weather: Rain until mid-morning, then sunshine this afternoon

Mike Osterhage, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said Thursday that we will have showers moving across the area, along with a bit of fog.

The rain will end by noon and head from West to East. Skies will begin to clear later today with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler tomorrow with sunshine, then a great weekend, Osterhage said.

