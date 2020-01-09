64ºF

KSAT Weather: Warm, humid Thursday morning with few light showers

Mike Osterhage, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Doppler image from Jan. 9.
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said it’s very warm and humid this morning with a few light showers. It will be cloudy, with temperatures in the mid 70s.

More showers and a few storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The next front will bring in beautiful weather for the weekend, Osterhage said.

WATCH the latest forecast from your KSAT Weather Authority Team:

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

