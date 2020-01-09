KSAT Weather: Warm, humid Thursday morning with few light showers
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said it’s very warm and humid this morning with a few light showers. It will be cloudy, with temperatures in the mid 70s.
More showers and a few storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.
The next front will bring in beautiful weather for the weekend, Osterhage said.
