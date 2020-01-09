What to expect from Friday evening’s storms

Before jumping into the forecast, let’s take a look at the latest drought monitor that was released Thursday. South Texas needs some rain!

Drought Monitor 1-9-2020

Friday evening’s storms will NOT be a drought buster. In fact, rainfall totals will likely be on the low end, but any rain is welcome at this point. Let’s take a look at timing. At 5 p.m. Friday, a broken line of showers and storms will be entering the Hill Country.

The line will reach the I-35 corridor and the San Antonio area by the evening hours. You can expect a few downpours and the potential for lightning, thunder, and gusty winds. It’s possible that a storm or two could reach severe limits during this time period. We’ll talk specifics about that potential in just a second.

By 10 p.m., the storms will move through our eastern counties and quickly move away.

As far as severe weather, there is a chance for a few strong storms as the line passes through. The best chance will be along and east of I-35. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail.

Severe Weather Risk Friday

Now, let’s look at potential rainfall totals. Again, this will not be a drought buster. San Antonio’s totals will only reach about a half of an inch on the high end. Larger totals will show up to our north and east.

In the wake of the front, nice weather takes over for the weekend. Saturday promises to be a bit breezy.