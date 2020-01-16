Showers bring much-needed rain to South Texas

For the first time in a long time, significant rainfall is falling across South Texas.

Scattered downpours developed Thursday morning and continued into the afternoon throughout the region.

The rain is falling in areas that have been experiencing drought. Take a look at the radar over top of the latest drought monitor.

Radar, as of 1p Thursday, on top of Drought Monitor

Rainfall totals, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday totaled over 3 inches in parts of Medina County.

Rainfall totals valid 1:30p Thursday 1/16/2020

More showers are possible into the afternoon, although coverage is expected to decrease into the evening hours. You can stay up-to-date and check out the latest radar on our KSAT Weather app.

Forecast for Thursday 1/16/2020

Meantime, a cold front is slowly easing south through the area.

It has made for a large range in temperatures today. Expect it to be in the 50s and 60s behind the front, with warmer daytime highs in the 70s ahead of the front.

Forecast temperatures for Thursday 1/16/2020

Friday brings another chance for rain, as a secondary front heads our way. The best chance of rain will be across the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country. More pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

Futurecast at 6p Friday 1/17/2020

That cold front sweeps through San Antonio by midday Saturday. Along the front, a broken line of showers is forecast to develop.

Once the front moves through, slightly cooler and drier air will filter into South Texas. Clearing skies are forecast for Saturday afternoon.

Futurecast at 12p Saturday 1/18/2020

Sunday should be quiet, but rain chances pick up again next week. In fact, showers and cool air will be around for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The chance of rain continues through midweek.