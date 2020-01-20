49ºF

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Forecast

It will be dry Monday, but showers return later in the week

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Forecast for MLK Day in San Antonio
By now, you’ve probably heard that San Antonio’s MLK March is a really big deal! So, it’s important that the weather cooperates.

We’re in luck this year! Cool - but, comfortable - conditions will be in place on Monday.

Here’s a planner for the events, which begin at 8 o’clock in the morning:

Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
Afternoon temperatures on Monday will top out in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

The Rest of the Week

By Tuesday, cloud cover will really be increasing. That will keep high temperatures limited to the 50s once again.

Futurecast valid 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Showers return to the forecast by Tuesday night. However, the best chance of rain this week will be on Wednesday, when scattered showers are likely:

Rain Chances for San Antonio
Rain chances will come to an end by Thursday, when another cold front moves through and clears things out once again.

Much of the rain that falls between Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be fairly light. However, some locally heavy rainfall will be possible during the day Wednesday and on Wednesday night.

Most locations will see around a quarter to a half-inch of rain from late Tuesday through early Thursday, with higher totals east of I-35. Here’s an early look at how rainfall totals could play out:

Rainfall Estimates from Tuesday Night through Thursday Night
The weather team will keep you updated throughout the week, so make sure you have the new KSAT Weather App downloaded and updated.

Planning Forecast for San Antonio
