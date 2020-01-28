Strong storm capable of producing small hail moving into Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said a strong storm that is capable of producing small hail is moving into Bexar County. The storm is moving very fast, at at a speed of about 55 mph.
Along with small hail, lightning and high winds can be expected.
