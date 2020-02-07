Rooftop Weather: Rodeo Edition
Kaiti visits the opening weekend of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
- There will be more clouds around on Saturday
- Those clouds will keep us a little cooler in the afternoon
- By Sunday morning, fog and mist will be possible
- Expect cloudy skies and a chance of isolated showers and non-severe storms into Sunday afternoon
- Our weather pattern looks to bring even better chances of rain next week
