Weather

Cold front today, high rain chances Wednesday morning

Expect falling temperatures this afternoon, along with scattered showers and storms

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Tags: weather, San Antonio, Forecast
Chances of rain continue through Wednesday morning.
SAN ANTONIO – Don’t expect to see the sun anytime soon - at least not until late Wednesday. We’re moving into an active pattern, which means rain chances are on the rise.

A cold front is slowly moving south into the area today and rain chances will be the highest right along the front and peak around midday.

A cold front will lower temperatures today and increase rain chances.
The front will also bring in cooler air. Expect temperatures to fall into the afternoon, while rain chances will diminish some by the evening and overnight.

The best rain chance today will be around midday as the cold front moves through.
Tuesday should be a much cooler, cloudy, somewhat damp day. Scattered showers will be around through the day, but the best chance of rain looks to be pre-dawn on Wednesday. In fact, we could see some pockets of heavy rainfall.

The best chance of rain will be pre-dawn on Wednesday.
Generally speaking, areas around San Antonio could be looking at 1 to 2 inches of rain.

San Antonio could see 1-2" of rain by Wednesday morning.
The heaviest rainfall will be to our northeast. Most of the rainfall will exit the area by midday Wednesday. Eventually skies will clear and the sun returns on Thursday.

By Thursday, the sun returns. Valentine's Day looks to to be mostly sunny.
