Cold front today, high rain chances Wednesday morning
Expect falling temperatures this afternoon, along with scattered showers and storms
SAN ANTONIO – Don’t expect to see the sun anytime soon - at least not until late Wednesday. We’re moving into an active pattern, which means rain chances are on the rise.
A cold front is slowly moving south into the area today and rain chances will be the highest right along the front and peak around midday.
The front will also bring in cooler air. Expect temperatures to fall into the afternoon, while rain chances will diminish some by the evening and overnight.
Tuesday should be a much cooler, cloudy, somewhat damp day. Scattered showers will be around through the day, but the best chance of rain looks to be pre-dawn on Wednesday. In fact, we could see some pockets of heavy rainfall.
Generally speaking, areas around San Antonio could be looking at 1 to 2 inches of rain.
The heaviest rainfall will be to our northeast. Most of the rainfall will exit the area by midday Wednesday. Eventually skies will clear and the sun returns on Thursday.
