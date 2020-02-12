Soggy start to Wednesday, then sunshine

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage says moderate to heavy rain continues to move across the area, with most of the rain moving out by the heart of the morning commute.

Then there will be some sunshine today, with highs in the low 60s.

There will be cold mornings and cool afternoons with sunny skies to end the week, Osterhage said.

It will be warmer this weekend, with plenty of clouds, and a stray shower is possible.

