Monday begins with Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said we’re starting Monday off with some pretty thick fog and a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am. It will be cloudy all day, with highs in the upper 70s.

There will be more of the same to start the day tomorrow, then a strong cold front will come through midday.

It’ll be cloudy, damp, and cold the rest of the week, Osterhage said.

