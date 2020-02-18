Wednesday to be much cooler, damp, breezy

SAN ANTONIO – A slow-moving cold front is already ushering in cooler air across the Hill Country Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures and cold front location as of 1 pm Tuesday

The front will sweep through all of South Texas by Tuesday night, bringing a significant cool down, gusty winds and a few showers. Winds could gust up to 25 mph. With an overrunning pattern setting up, the damp, cool conditions will stick around Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals are expected to remain on the low end.

A cold, breezy, and somewhat damp day is forecast for Wednesday

Don’t expect to see much sun this week, with only a few breaks in the clouds Friday and Saturday. Another chance of rain heads our way on Sunday.