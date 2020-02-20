Chilly weather continues through Friday

Behind Tuesday evening’s cold front, it’s been chilly and a bit damp around the Alamo City. However, Thursday you’ll notice a bit more of a bite in the air thanks to another push of cool air. Winds will gust from the north at up to 35 mph, keeping temperatures in the 40s for most of the day.

Winds will be gusty Thursday, keeping things chilly. (KSAT-12)

Like Wednesday, not much rain is expected in Thursday’s forecast other than areas of patchy drizzle and a few brief, light rain showers. Clouds will start to clear late in the evening, allowing for a cold start in the 30s on Friday. Temperatures will struggle to warm much until Sunday and Monday of next week.

It'll be a chilly end to the week. (KSAT-12)

