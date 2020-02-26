Freeze coming Thursday morning

Woah, nelly! It’s been a blustery Wednesday all across South Texas.

Some wind gusts have been as high as 40 to 45 miles per hour.

Peak observed wind gusts across South Texas (KSAT 12)

Thankfully, the wind will really begin to relax Wednesday evening. After sunset, wind speeds will quickly drop to just 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, winds will become very light at just 2-5 miles per hour.

Wind forecast for Wednesday, february 26, 2020 (KSAT 12)

It’s this big drop in wind speeds that will help to set parts of South Texas up for a freeze Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Where Will It Freeze?

Widespread freezing temperatures are most likely along and north of the Highway 90 corridor.

Forecast temperatures for Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 (KSAT 12)

However, isolated spots south of Highway 90 - especially west of I-35 - could drop to the freezing mark briefly early Thursday morning.

Freeze Prep

While you don’t need to worry about covering or wrapping your outdoor plumbing pipes, you should take measures to protect sensitive vegetation!

A great way to protect your plants is to bring them indoors for the night, if they are small enough. If you have some buds or blooms on trees or other plants, consider trying to cover them with a sheet.

Here’s a fun fact for you: Thursday morning’s freeze will fall on the date of San Antonio’s average last freeze, which is February 27th.

Average last freeze dates across South Texas (KSAT 12)

The Warm-Up

After a frigid start on Thursday, we’ll warm into the 60s Thursday afternoon...and it just gets better from there!

By Friday, afternoon temperatures will be back in the low 70s.

Check out how warm we’ll be by Sunday: