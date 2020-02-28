70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

70ºF

Weather

Rooftop Weather 02/28/20

Here’s what you can expect for the last weekend of February

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Tags: Rooftop Weather, SA Weather

Kaiti Blake gives this weekend’s forecast from the roof of the KSAT12 Studio.

  • Mornings this weekend will be on the cool side
  • It’ll be very warm in the afternoons
  • Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday
  • There will be more clouds Sunday morning, but then some clearing by the afternoon
  • Rain chances hold off until Tuesday of next week

For more #RooftopWeather follow KSAT on Instagram and Kaiti’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: