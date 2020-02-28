Rooftop Weather 02/28/20
Here’s what you can expect for the last weekend of February
Kaiti Blake gives this weekend’s forecast from the roof of the KSAT12 Studio.
- Mornings this weekend will be on the cool side
- It’ll be very warm in the afternoons
- Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday
- There will be more clouds Sunday morning, but then some clearing by the afternoon
- Rain chances hold off until Tuesday of next week
