Storms possible during first week of March

February came up short in the rain department, when we received just over an inch of rainfall. That’s almost ¾ of an inch below average for the month. On top of that, much of the KSAT 12 viewing area is experiencing at least moderate to severe drought, so we’re in need of a good drink of water.

Thankfully, there’s a decent chance for healthy rainfall right around the corner. As we head into the first week of March, a low pressure system will dig into Texas, with the best chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

Some of the scattered storms that develop could be strong in nature, capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even up to quarter sized hail. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather for the majority of the KSAT 12 viewing area.

It should be stressed that most people highlighted in yellow in the map above will not see severe weather. The risk simply means that the potential is there for storms to become severe if they develop.

Still, most of us are expected to see some decent rainfall from Tuesday & Tuesday night’s storms. Up to an inch of rain will be possible for areas along and north of I-35, with up to 2 inches of rain possible in the Hill Country.

Although a few storms will linger Wednesday morning, dry air will quickly move in, and it will become windy with a breeze from the northwest at up to 20 mph. For the rest of the week, the weather will be very pleasant with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

