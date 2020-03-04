KSAT WEATHER TRACKER: Heavy rain, thunderstorms for early Wednesday morning commute

A line of storms is bringing heavy rain and rumbles of thunder to the Alamo City as of 6AM Wednesday.

Heavy downpours will be ongoing during the first part of the Wednesday morning commute. Use caution on the roads and give yourself an extra 20 minutes to get to where you need to go.

Storms will push east of San Antonio after 8AM. Then, Wednesday will be windy and mostly cloudy with a lingering chance for an isolated shower north of HWY 90.

WATCH the latest forecast from your KSAT Weather Authority Team:

Wednesday will be windy after morning storms end. (KSAT 12)

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

